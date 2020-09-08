Irving Police Arrest 14-Year-Old and 19-Year-Old After Crash Involving Police Squad Car

Two people are in police custody after a crash involving an Irving police squad car.

According to the Irving Police Department, the occupants inside the suspect vehicle were driving a stolen car.

Police said an officer tried to stop the vehicle in the 300 block of Lane Street, near the Britain Way Apartments, when the suspect vehicle intentionally crashed into the squad car.

The officer was not injured, police said.

The suspect vehicle pulled out of the apartment complex before crashing into a fire hydrant.

According to police, the occupants fled into the neighborhood on foot.

Police said that after setting up a perimeter and searching the area, two suspects were located and arrested.

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old juvenile male and 19-year-old Jason Rivera. They were charged with aggravated assault against public servant, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana under two ounces.