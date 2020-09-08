Irving

Irving Police Arrest 14-Year-Old and 19-Year-Old After Crash Involving Police Squad Car

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old juvenile male and 19-year-old Jason Rivera

Metro

Two people are in police custody after a crash involving an Irving police squad car.

According to the Irving Police Department, the occupants inside the suspect vehicle were driving a stolen car.

Police said an officer tried to stop the vehicle in the 300 block of Lane Street, near the Britain Way Apartments, when the suspect vehicle intentionally crashed into the squad car.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth ISD 16 mins ago

Fort Worth ISD Reporting Connectivity Issues on First Day of Virtual Learning

The officer was not injured, police said.

The suspect vehicle pulled out of the apartment complex before crashing into a fire hydrant.

According to police, the occupants fled into the neighborhood on foot.

Police said that after setting up a perimeter and searching the area, two suspects were located and arrested.

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old juvenile male and 19-year-old Jason Rivera. They were charged with aggravated assault against public servant, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana under two ounces.  

This article tagged under:

IrvingIrving Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us