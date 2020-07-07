Irving

Irving Police and Fire Departments Welcome Home 4-Year-Old Girl Injured by Falling Furniture

4-year-old Sarai Tirado was released from the hospital on Tuesday, June 30, but she still has a long road to recovery

The Irving Police Department and Irving Fire Department are welcoming home a child who was injured on March 16 when a dresser fell on top of her.

According to the Irving Police Department, officers responded to an unconscious person call at 410 Collins Drive at 10:30 p.m.

Officers were notified by dispatch that 4-year-old Sarai Tirado was unconscious and not breathing.

Police said a dresser and television in Tirado's room fell on top of her while she was climbing up the front of the dresser to change the TV channel.

Officers Long and Vanderveer arrived on scene and began providing CPR to Tirado until the Irving Fire Department arrived, police said.

Tirado was transported to a hospital where she has been recovering since March 16.

According to police, Tirado was released from the hospital on Tuesday, June 30, but she still has a long road to recovery.

The Irving Police Department and Irving Fire Department will recognize Tirado and welcome her home with a parade on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

After speaking with the child's mother, police have chosen to use this event to educate parents about the dangers of furniture falling onto on a child and the need to secure these items to the wall.

The 4-year-old also wanted to thank the officers and fire personnel who helped to save her life, police said.

