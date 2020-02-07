Irving Newlyweds Among Americans on Quarantined Cruise

A pair of North Texas newlyweds are currently among the nearly 4,000 people stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, forced to quarantine after 61 onboard tested positive for the coronavirus.

Friday marked day five in a tiny stateroom for Rachel and Tyler Torres.

The couple was just two days out from finishing the cruise they’d chosen to celebrate their honeymoon.

Now they're getting an unintended extended stay in limited square footage. Still, they’re calling themselves ‘lucky’ to have a balcony that provides sunlight and a view to the outside world.

It’s also provided a front-row seat to the disaster unfolding on the Diamond Princess.

Over the last few days, they’ve watched dozens loaded into ambulances.

“People that they’ve been taking off the boat have been leaving in quarantine bubbles with people in hazmat suits, and they’re being separated from their family who’s required to stay on the boat. So we’re just hopeful that we won’t be separated. And as long as we’re able to stay together in our cabin, I think we’re as happy as can be,” said Rachel Torres.

The couple says they were among the more than two hundred passengers who had their throats swabbed for additional testing after answering ‘yes’ to certain symptoms in an initial screening.

They say they were both at the end of a flu battle. And though they hadn’t received conclusive results Friday as to whether they were coronavirus negative, the couple felt sure they were when the ship left port.

They described the first couple of days as rough with limited food, no clean towels and a feeling that they were in the “Hunger Games” as passengers who’d tested positive were sporadically plucked from their rooms.

Friday, they said conditions had improved.

The couple has occupied their time learning Spanish, new dance moves and the secret to solving a Rubik’s cube. They’re also grateful to have rented a portable Wi-Fi device that’s helped them stay connected when service on the ship has been spotty.

“We’re doing well. Facebook has helped a lot. Reddit has helped a lot in keeping us busy. We have a lot of people back home who are thinking of us and praying for us and we’re very thankful for that,” said Rachel.

Tyler said they felt reassured after hearing from the United States embassy Thursday who ensured them, they’d be removed from the ship once the quarantine ends on the 19. When asked what more they’d like to see happen, he was able to show a sense of humor.

“We’d really like Whataburger to send an airdrop of Patti Melts,” said Tyler.

“That would be great, and some Dr. Pepper,” added Rachel.

The couple hopes Saturday will grant them some time to stretch their legs on one of the ship's decks. Until now, that time has been reserved for those in interior rooms whom they believe have only gotten 90 minutes of fresh air every other day.