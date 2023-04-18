Irving

Irving Mom Who Killed Daughters Was Aware of Wrongful Actions, Psychiatrist Testifies

By Alicia Barrera

In video shown to the jury on Tuesday, the Irving mother who confessed to the murder of her two daughters told police she deserved consequences.

Madison McDonald faces two counts of capital murder for the death of her one and six-year-old daughters.

The trial continued Tuesday with video testimony from last April when McDonald told police during questioning that she deserved to be punished for killing her two daughters.

“I'm not okay. I don’t think it's right. I think I do deserve to be arrested and serve time,” McDonald said.

During several psychological evaluations, McDonald told experts about her extreme paranoia and delusions.

“She told me she had not been sleeping,” psychiatrist Dr. Lisa Clayton said. “She was essentially manic at that time.”

The defense is pursuing a not-guilty verdict using insanity as a defense. However, a state witness and clinical and forensic psychologist, told the jury McDonald was aware of her actions.

“Turning oneself in indicates awareness and knowledge that one did wrong and that it's some sort of crime,” Dr. Kristi Compton said.

Clayton testified McDonald had not received the proper care for her bipolar and schizophrenia diagnosis years before the murders.

“She had told them that she was having intrusive thoughts telling her that she should drown her daughter,” Clayton said. “I think at that point she should have been seeing him consistently.”

According to Clayton, McDonald had to change doctors due to changes in her medical insurance one year after her initial diagnosis.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning.

IrvingMurder Trial
