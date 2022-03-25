Irving Man Sentenced to 14 Years Following 2020 Armed Carjacking

An Irving man involved in a 2020 carjacking has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

In May 2021, Markus DeWayne Vine pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm.

According to court documents, the 28-year-old admitted to carjacking a woman entering her Toyota Highlander outside an Irving grocery store.

The woman attempted to get in her car when she noticed a man approaching her, however, investigators say Vine pointed a 9mm pistol to her head demanding she exit the vehicle.

Complying with Vine, he later drove the car to two nearby gas stations where he pointed the gun at the clerks, demanding cash from the resisters.

Investigators said he managed to take off with the cash and was arrested two days later at an Irving apartment complex where he'd been staying.

Following the arrest, Vine claimed the pistol used was inoperable and Task Force Officers say that although it appeared to be missing parts, it was qualified as a firearm under federal law.

"Mr. Vine is one of the reasons as to why ATF exists," said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II. "ATF and our partners, like the Irving Police Department, are dedicated to taking the worst of the worst off of our streets."