Irving Man Charged in the Murder of 81-Year-Old Woman

The Irving Police Department has charged a 52-year-old man with the murder of an 81-year-old woman.

According to police, on Monday, Irving officers responded to the 600 block of Brookstone Drive to conduct a welfare check at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Police said officers forced entry into the residence due to unforeseen circumstances, and once inside, they found Christopher Coggins, 51, hiding in the home's attic area.

Officers found the 81-year-old Laverne Coggins dead inside a large zippered bag in the garage.

According to police, Christopher has a history of violence towards the Laverne. He was charged with unlawful restraint and injury to an elderly individual in June 2021 and was released on probation from Dallas County Jail on January 27, 2022.

The Irving Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 972-273-1010. Tips to can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.