All returning Irving ISD employees will receive a one-time $2,000 payment in response to hardships and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irving ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the "retention and incentive" payment Monday evening, using Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief funds to provide the payment.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I want to thank you, Team Irving, for your dedication to our students and for holding strong as we navigated unchartered waters," said Superintendent of Schools Magda Hernandez. "Your hard work and commitment to our students and the district did not go unnoticed."

All employees who are returning for the 2021-2022 school year, including part-time employees who work at least 20 hours per week, will receive the payment by Aug. 31, the district said in a press release.

The ESSER fund is a grant awarded to State education agencies through the CARES act.