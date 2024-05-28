Irving ISD moving children to relocation points after schools hit with power outages

The Irving ISD says they're moving children from nearly a dozen schools that are without electricity to relocation centers after powerful thunderstorms pushed through the city early Tuesday morning.

With power not yet restored at 11 campuses, the district said they were relocating children to other facilities that still had electricity.

Parents picking up children after 10 a.m. will need to go to the relocation center, not their child's school. If the child is not picked up early, Irving ISD said buses will run from the relocation centers at the end of the school day.

The district provided the following list of campuses and relocation centers.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.