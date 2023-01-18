The Irving Independent School District Board approved bond propositions worth a total of $701,750,000 on Tuesday for the May 2023 election.

The bond includes five propositions, each with a different cost and tax impact. The propositions would fund the replacement of three schools that were built in the 1950s, renovations at remaining Irving ISD schools and security updates mandated by the state.

"We have not called for a bond since 2007, yet have lowered the tax rate since 2015," Magda Hernandez, Irving ISD Superintendent, said. "One of our district goals is to have state-of-the-art facilities. Without an upcoming bond, these capital projects will have to be addressed out of the general fund, which will impact the funds available to support all other district instructional efforts and programming."

The largest proposition costs $538,750,000 and would completely replace Barton Elementary, Farine Elementary and Crockett Middle School. It would additionally cover renovations of the district's 32 schools, two employee childcare centers, a career and technology education center, fine arts transportation and security costs.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Voters can vote on each proposition separately with early voting for the May election from April 24 to May 2 and on Election Day, May 6.

"We are asking every citizen to be educated about the bond," Superintendent Hernandez said. "It is important to have your voice heard during this election. Remind your friends, neighbors and relatives to et involved and ask questions."

The five bond propositions are presented as followed:

Proposition A - $538,750,000

● Renovation of 32 schools

● Replacement of three schools: Barton, Farine and Crockett

● Two employee childcare centers

● A Career and Technology Education (CTE) Center

● Fine arts transportation and equipment

● Safety and Security

Proposition B - $18,000,000

● Technology

Proposition C - $17,000,000

● Replacement of Student Transportation and Logistics Center

Proposition D - $45,000,000

● 3 new indoor practice/JROTC facilities

Proposition E - $83,000,000

● Performing Arts Center