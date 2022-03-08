Ukraine

Irving Grandmothers Show Support for Ukraine

A group of grandmothers in Irving is making ribbons and wreaths to hand out in support of Ukraine

By Noelle Walker

There are women in Ukraine who have stayed behind to fight... or gather supplies for those on the frontlines. While here in North Texas... some grandmothers gather to show their support for Ukraine and spread awareness.
NBC 5 News

The women who gathered at Nell Anne Hunt's Irving home Tuesday morning have a few things in common; they are grandmothers, they were children during World War II, and they support Ukraine.

"The grandmothers remember," Hunt said. "We don't want this to happen again, and again, and again in our world."

They are far from the frontlines, but they want the fronts of homes to spread awareness about what's happening in Ukraine, so they're making wreaths to hang on doors, bows to tie on trees, and pins to wear. All of them are in Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow.

"We do care about them. They aren't a million miles away. We are very much on their side and would do anything we can to help them," Hunt said. "We don't live in a bubble. We live in a world."

Hunt said what's happening to Ukraine reminds her of World War II.

"It's a dictator that is starting with a small, defenseless country," Hunt said. "We have great fear he will not stop with that, but continue."

As grandmothers, they are particularly concerned about the children impacted by the assault on Ukraine.

"They're our next generation and they're being traumatized over there by the terrible things that are going on," Hunt said.

The grandmothers plan to give their craft creations to neighbors and community members, hoping to raise awareness and support for Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

UkraineIrvingRussia-Ukraine CrisisUkraine Russia Crisis
