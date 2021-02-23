Irving First Responders Pull Man, Woman From Icy Pond

First responders pulled a man and a woman out of a frozen pond after they fell through the ice at a North Irving park Friday, police say.

The incident happened at Thomas Jefferson Park in the 1200 block of Hidden Ridge -- near the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Walnut Hill Lane, Irving police said.

According to body camera video, an Irving police officer appeared to be the first to arrive on scene and threw a rope with a flotation device attached to the two people in the pond.

Shortly afterwards, Irving firefighters arrived and use a ladder to reach the people in the water. But as the ladder went out, the ice started to break.

"As soon as we hit that water, my body went number," said Irving firefighter Justin Graham, who is part of the department's swift water rescue team. "So trying to get up that ladder with the victim was a little difficult. But there were some bystanders and other police officers and firefighters on scene who helped pull that ladder out for us."

He said the ice breaking actually made the rescue go a little bit faster because they could pull the two victims through the water.

"It's kind of hard to prepare for the exact instance, all we can do is train as best we can and we have to sometimes risk a lot to save a lot," Graham said.

On 2/19 IPD & @Irving_Fire responded to a possible drowning call at Thomas Jefferson Park. Adult female & male were in the ice-cold pond. Ladders were used to reach them. Ice broke & rescuers fell in. We are happy to announce that everyone has made a full recovery! 👏👏 PD and FD pic.twitter.com/xCJsdt0rG1 — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) February 23, 2021

The Irving Police Department said Tuesday that everyone involved had made a full recovery.

Police did not say why the two people walked on the ice-covered pond.