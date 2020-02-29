Irving

Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze at Irving Apartment Complex

No injuries were reported

By Lili Zheng

A three-alarm fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at the complex in the 1200 block of Meadow Creek Drive.
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at an Irving apartment complex Saturday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Richard Stewart, the fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at the complex in the 1200 block of Meadow Creek Drive.

Once they arrived to the complex, crews found the fire was in the attic space.

"It was in the second floor, third floor and then the attic," Stewart said. "We had a large body of fire."

No injuries were reported Saturday afternoon. It is not immediately clear how many residents will be impacted by the fire.

The blaze was brought under control shortly after 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

