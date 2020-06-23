Irving

Irving Fire Department Pulls Abandoned Truck From Swift Water

No one was trapped inside the truck

IRVING FIRE RESCUES TRUCK IN SWIFT WATER
NBC 5

Irving fire rescued a truck that was trapped in swift water, with no one inside.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Firefighters pulled an abandoned pickup truck from swift water behind a South Irving business Tuesday, officials say.

The Irving Fire Department responded to a call for a swift water rescue of a stranded pickup truck behind Lindamood Demolition in the 2000 block of Nursery Road.

Witnesses told officials the truck had been abandoned in a nearby field yesterday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas 13 mins ago

11 Dallas Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

Firefighters worked with Irving Police Department to contact the owner of the vehicle, and the swift water rescue team was able to reach the vehicle and verify that no one was trapped inside.

This article tagged under:

IrvingIrving fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us