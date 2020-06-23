Irving Fire Department Pulls Abandoned Truck From Swift Water

Firefighters pulled an abandoned pickup truck from swift water behind a South Irving business Tuesday, officials say.

The Irving Fire Department responded to a call for a swift water rescue of a stranded pickup truck behind Lindamood Demolition in the 2000 block of Nursery Road.

Witnesses told officials the truck had been abandoned in a nearby field yesterday.

Firefighters worked with Irving Police Department to contact the owner of the vehicle, and the swift water rescue team was able to reach the vehicle and verify that no one was trapped inside.