Irving commission approves rezoning proposals tied to resort casino

Monday night’s Irving Planning and Zoning Commission meeting became a marathon that went on well past 2 a.m. Tuesday.

In a 5-4 vote, the commission approved the zoning changes tied to a potential resort casino owned by Las Vegas Sands Corporation. The luxury casino and resort company also owns the Dallas Mavericks.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Now, the issue will be taken up by Irving City Council later this week.

The commission approved the rezoning of two developments including the land of the former Texas Stadium. The mixed-use developments for a resort include restaurants, retail shops, pools, hotel, and an arena. However, much of the debate centered around the possibility of a casino.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Before a single shovel breaks ground, we will undo what you are attempting to do,” Sergio Porres said during public comment. Porres lives in Irving.

“No one chose to live in Irving so that they could live next to a casino,” another man from Irving said to the commission Monday night.

“I'm extremely disappointed in all five of you,” James Bell said. Bell also lives in Irving and opposed the development of a resort and casino in the suburb.

Following Tuesday morning’s vote by the commission, experts weighed in and said the Las Vegas Sands casino empire’s future in Irving is dependent on the State Senate.

“Lt Governor Dan Patrick is pretty much personally opposed to casino gambling and says there are not enough Republican votes to pass it again this year,” SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson said.

Jillson teaches a course in Texas politics and said he has kept up with discussions about casino gambling.

“Neither the arena nor the casino gambling are yet in the cards (in Irving), and it does not appear that the Texas Legislature, particularly the Texas Senate, is going to approve casino gambling this year. So, they're just getting the conversation started that might go on for years,” Jillson said.

Momentum for gambling measures to expand in Texas, Jillson said, has decreased in comparison to the 2023 legislative session.

“They've always had resistance, particularly in the Texas Senate, where Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is pretty much personally opposed to casino gambling and says there are not enough Republican votes to pass it again this year,” Jillson said.

So, what will it take for a casino to open in Texas?

“It would undoubtedly take a lot more money spent on lobbying and on campaign contributions, but also the state of Texas would have to develop its regulatory and oversight capacity, which failed in regard to the Texas lottery,” Jillson said. “The discussion about sports betting and casino gambling, which are different, of course, has been going on for years. And the people who favor either one of both of those gambling alternatives have spent tens of millions of dollars in hiring lobbyists and giving campaign contributions to try to get the politicians in the Texas legislature and the governor's office listen to them.”

With Texas restrictive laws against casinos and sports betting still in play, developers in Irving said they plan to move forward with the residential and resort aspects of the project.

City council members are set to discuss the plans when they meet on Thursday.