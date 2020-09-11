Irving Church's Food Pantry Seeks Donations for Weekend Food Drive

The shelves are sparsely stocked at the Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish Food Pantry.

"The need as increased dramatically since COVID," volunteer Kevin Kendrew said. "We have so much more of a demand for food that we've had to go out to the public on several occasions."

The church has held food drives to get donations of non-perishable goods and meet the more than three-fold increase in people needing help.

"So many people will mention that it took a lot for them to make the call to us and to request food and to have that food delivered," Kendrew said. "But then in the end, they're so thankful and they're so happy that we're providing this service."

Kendrew said smaller neighborhood food pantries like the one run by the Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish help fill the hunger gap.

"They helped me. I want to help other people too," a former client named Giovanna said. She now volunteers for the food bank's diaper donation program. "What these people do is great and I want to do it. I want to do something for someone else."

The food drive on Saturday is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church, located at 2330 Cheyenne Street in Irving. They are looking for donations of non-perishable food items, house cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene items.

Anyone who lives in Irving is able to receive help from the food bank by calling 972-879-5115.