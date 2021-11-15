Irving Chief of Police Says He'll Retire in January

Irving Chief of Police Jeff Spivey says he's retiring at the end of January.

Spivey was appointed chief in 2017, according to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, and was one of seven finalists for the chief of police job in Dallas in 2020.

The department, which confirmed the chief's news in a statement Monday, said Spivey has accepted a position with a national nonprofit to serve in the public safety training and development areas and "will continue to follow his passion for working on mental health policy for police officers."

"I have been honored to work with the finest men and women, in the most noble of professions, serving the wonderful residents of the City of Irving for the past 35 years," said Spivey. "The past five years as Chief of Police have been the most professionally rewarding time anyone could ask for.

In his statement, Spivey said the deaprtment has worked with city leadership to establish "a foundation on which the next chief will be able to build upon and take the Irving Police Department to even greater heights."

For now, the next chief will be Assistant Chief Darren Steele who will serve as interim chief of police until Spivey's replacement is found.

"I have faith that the men and women of this organization will continue to provide the service and protection which our community has come to expect and deserve. That is who they are no matter who the next chief will be," Spivey said.

Spivey has been with the department for 35 years.