Irving woman reports attack while walking on popular outdoor trail

Irving police say they’re investigating after a woman says she was attacked by a man while walking.

It allegedly happened at Sam Houston Trail Park this week, and some in the community are now coming forward with reports of similar incidents in the popular park.

NBC 5 spoke with experts about how to stay safe while exercising outdoors.

Irving’s Sam Houston Trail is a favorite among the area’s outdoor workout crowd, with people frequently coming out to ride bikes, run or walk in the park.

Police said a woman was doing just that around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when things took a turn.

“Reportedly he approached her from behind and attacked her,” said Anthony Alexander with Irving PD.

Police said the victim reported being assaulted by a male suspect who came out of nowhere.

The suspect was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with dreadlocks, standing between 5’2” and 5’5” in height and wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

“From my understanding, she was very vocal as she was being attacked, which ultimately scared the suspect off,” said Alexander.

As news of the reported attack spread, police said others in the community have come forward on social media with similar stories.

“Our detectives are in the process of speaking with those individuals to garner any information they can,” Alexander said.

The report came as a new concern for some in the park, just learning about it on Thursday.

“I’m apprehensive,” said Juanez Jefferson. “Because I’ve always felt safe here.”

Jefferson told NBC 5 that she wanted to do more to protect herself while enjoying the trails.

We turned to an expert for answers.

“There are a lot of women entering the running scene that might not be as aware of their surroundings or what to do, or how to take safety precautions,” said Haley Renison, leader of Oak Cliff Run Crew.

Renison’s group offers large public workouts through downtown Dallas.

“Number one tip is to always have your phone on you,” said Renison.

Renison told NBC 5 that anyone working out alone can text loved ones where they’ll be or share their location, and at night, they should avoid areas that are poorly lit.

She also said runners shouldn’t use headphones that prevent them from hearing their surroundings.

“If something feels off it probably is,” said Renison. “And if you need to cut your run short, just know that your safety is always more important than that run that day.”

Irving police also offer self-defense courses to the community. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to reach out to detectives at 972-273-1010.