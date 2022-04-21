Irving 6th Grader Uses Prosthetic Made by High School Students

Something good is happening in the Irving ISD proving that teamwork makes the dream work.

Khen Hoih is a sixth grader at De Zavala Middle School. The district recently tweeted out a video of Hoih playing his violin at a school board meeting. An incredible feat for Hoih considering he utilizes the help of a musical prosthetic to play his instrument. The prosthetic created by high school students in the district.

Incredible performance by Khen Hoih, 6th grade student @deZavalaMS. 🙌 He played the violin 🎻 at tonight’s school board meeting, thanks to the design and creation of a musical prosthetic by @NimitzVikings engineering students. #myIrvingISD Proud‼️ pic.twitter.com/ehrsh32wYC — Irving ISD (@IrvingISD) April 19, 2022

“It was created by engineering students from Nimitz High School. Christian Eraza, Americo Guerrero, Julian Jimenez, and Anthony Daigle are all seniors [and made this happen]," communications and marketing coordinator Erika Pedroza said in a statement. "Khen was born without the lower half of his left arm and asked the orchestra if he could join, to follow in the footsteps of his older siblings. The Nimitz High School students made it possible."

Their creation born from the lessons they have learned in engineering class.

“This design team implemented the engineering design process and, after hand-drafting and sketching, used computer programs such as AutoCAD, Inventor, and Cura to create three prototypes, each incorporating feedback from Khen," Pedroza said. "Talk about real-life application of classroom lessons."