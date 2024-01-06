Fort Worth

Investigation underway after man stabbed in Fort Worth

By NBCDFW Staff

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received a call just after 1 p.m. about a stabbing in the 3200 block of E. Lancaster Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound and other injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities have not released any details about the suspect's description.

