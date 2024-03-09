Investigation underway after man shot near American Airlines Center

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a busy area of downtown Dallas.

Investigators said officers responded to a shooting call at about noon at North Houston Street and Nowitzki Way and found a man who had been shot.

NBC 5 arrived on the scene to find police tape blocking off the entrance to the 7-Eleven convenience store at the corner.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet said if they have a suspect in custody.

“I was shocked and surprised, given the area that it’s in," said Shawn Collins, who lives and works nearby.

J.J. O'Connor, who lives next door to the crime scene, agrees.

“Especially around here, I think they do a really good job with security with like the arena and just like all the events and stuff like that," he said.

O'Connor said even with people experiencing homelessness often standing in front of the 7-Eleven, he's never felt threatened.

“I would never come around this corner like on edge or anything like that. So, the fact that it happened earlier is insane," he said.

But he said his habits will change at least a little bit as a result of the incident.

“I think just out of my own safety and like my girlfriend and my dog, probably be a little more on edge, maybe just avoid coming around this corner for the next few days," he said.

Collins said he'd also be extra cautious, although it's not enough to keep him from one of the city's busiest entertainment districts.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s going to stop me from coming to the area, but when I come to the area I will have my head on a swivel," he said.