Investigation underway after man found dead near Old Alton Bridge in Denton County

The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a parking area near Old Alton Bridge Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received reports around 8:15 a.m. about a deceased person in the 2800 block of Old Alton Road, located in an unincorporated area between Denton and Argyle.

Authorities said when deputies arrived at the scene, which was a parking area between Copper Canyon Road and the Old Alton Bridge, they discovered the body of a man next to a dark-colored Mitsubishi SUV.

The victim's name has not been released to the public.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Anyone with information in connection with the man's death is urged to call Denton County Criminal Investigations Sergeant Eric Hamblin at 940-349-1674 or eric.Hamblin@dentoncounty.Gov.