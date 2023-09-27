Investigation underway after child fatally shot at Granbury home

A death investigation is underway after a child was fatally wounded by gunfire at a home in Granbury on Monday afternoon.

According to the Hood County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call at about 4:35 p.m. about a shooting of a juvenile in the 2900 block of Inwood Trail in the Oak Trail Shores neighborhood.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that the child who had been injured was shot by another child. The young victim was airlifted to Cook's Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, where they later died.

The sheriff's office said deputies recovered a firearm at the scene, and the family is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how the children came into contact with the firearm and what led to the fatal shooting, which is being investigated by the Hood County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers, and District Attorney's Child Task Force.