Investigation leads to closing of Fort Worth massage parlor

A joint investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department and other agencies led to the closure of a massage parlor for conducting illegal activity, according to police.

Fort Worth PD along with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) have been conducting inspections of massage parlors in the city in response to increasing concerns regarding illegal activities, including human trafficking and illicit sexual services, police said.

Over the past several months, inspectors have focused on businesses suspected of violating state laws and ordinances, according to Fort Worth police.

The efforts are part of a broader initiative spurred by a recent change in state law that now grants TDLR the authority to mandate the closure of businesses where such activities are found.

Recent reports have indicated that victims are being transported from outside of the United States and even from cities within the state, such as Waco, to engage in illicit activities at various massage parlors in the city of Fort Worth, police said.

Police said the latest action taken by Fort Worth PD involved the closure of TAO Spa, located in the 1200 block of Woodhaven Blvd., following an inspection that uncovered clear evidence of illegal activity and multiple violations, including:

Employees working without proper licensure.

Evidence of illegal services being offered to customers.

Victims were provided access to various resources and assistance by Fort Worth PD, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.