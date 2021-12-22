Lake Worth

Investigation Into the Shooting Death of an 18-Year-Old by a Former Lake Worth Officer Complete

The criminal investigation into the shooting death of 18-year-old Estevan Ramirez by a former Lake Worth Officer in September is now complete.

The case was submitted to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

Ramirez was shot and later died at a hospital after being involved in a police chase with two other individuals on Sept. 3.

During the chase, officers received a call from White Settlement authorities that the vehicle had been involved in past drive-by shootings and there was reason to believe occupants were considered armed and dangerous, according to Lake Worth Chief of Police J.T. Manoushagian.

Police said when the chase ended, three people got out of the vehicle and tried to escape on foot.

Manoushagian told NBC 5 that one of the three people pointed a weapon at one of the officers who cried out "gun, gun, gun!". The officer fired his weapon, Manoushagian said.

The search for the two men who fled is still ongoing.

The officer who fired his weapon hitting Ramirez resigned from the Lake Worth Police Department on Dec. 1.

