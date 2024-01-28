Fort Worth

Intoxicated driver hits two pedestrians, vehicle during traffic pursuit

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

An intoxicated driver failed to stop for Fort Worth Police Saturday night.

Officers attempted to stop a driver at University Dr. and Bailey Ave., but when the driver failed to stop a traffic pursuit ensued, according to Fort Worth PD.

While the driver attempted to continue driving they hit two pedestrians and another vehicle before officers pulled them over. The driver was taken into custody and those hit were taken to a local hospital, Fort Worth PD said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policeintoxicated driver
