Intoxicated driver flees scene after hitting family vehicle with 7 passengers

Dallas Police were called to a car crash involving two cars and nine passengers on Saturday night.

The crash occurred at the 1900 block of W Ledbetter Road at approximately 10:00 p.m.

A 26-year-old woman driving an SUV with 6 passengers when she turned left off of Rugged Drive and was hit by a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed, Police said.

Jose Castro, 20, was driving with one adult male passenger westbound on W Ledbetter Drive, according to a report from

Upon impact, a 4-year-old boy, who was not in a child safety seat, was ejected from the SUV. Dallas Fire Rescue said they transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

Another 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a local hospital, according to Dallas Fire Rescue.

The remaining three children were transported to the hospital in stable condition. The female driver and adult male passenger were not injured, according to the report.

Castro and his passenger fled the scene on foot without providing medical treatment or identification. Police say they later apprehended Castro and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Castro is facing two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle, two charges of a collision involving serious bodily injury, two charges of a collision involving injury and one charge of an illegal alien. He is pending bond, police said.

