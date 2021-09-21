Instructor Pilot in Lake Worth Military Plane Crash Released From Hospital

One of two pilots injured in the military plane crash in Lake Worth Sunday morning has been released from the hospital.

A T-45C Goshawk crashed at about 10:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of Tejas and Dakota trails in Lake Worth. Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed.

In a post on Facebook Monday, the Chief of Naval Air Training said the instructor pilot was released from Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

The second pilot, a student whose parachute drifted into power lines, causing serious burns, remains in serious condition and is continuing treatment at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, the post read.

The post did not give the names of the pilots.

Police said that three people in the neighborhood sustained minor injuries, and at least one was taken to the hospital.

The Navy's safety and environmental teams remained at the scene of the crash Monday, where the investigation into what caused the jet to go down remains ongoing.

People are being asked not to touch any wreckage that remains in the area and to call police at 817-237-1224 to report debris.

The jet was a Navy T-45C Goshawk assigned to Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, about 420 miles south of Lake Worth, the chief of naval air training said in the post. The post says they were conducting a routine training flight that originated from the Corpus Christi International Airport, about 350 miles south of Lake Worth along the Gulf Coast.

Three homes were damaged and three residents of those homes were treated at the scene and released, the Fort Worth Fire Department said. The crash cut power to 44 homes in the area, and utility crews were working to restore it.

“We are incredibly fortunate that the plane crashed in the backyards of the homes and not the residences themselves,” the Fort Worth department said.

Two off-duty Fort Worth firefighters witnessed the crash and were the first on the scene, where they were able to tend to the injured pilots, the department said.

Arthur said the people who live in the damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash.

The neighborhood is near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. Officials said multiple representatives from the military were at the crash scene. Attempts to reach the naval air station for comment were not immediately successful Sunday.

“Our hearts go out to these military members and their families,” Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said.

“I would imagine that for a pilot, this is the day that you dread, that you hope never comes,” he said.