Inspired by Library Month, Dallas Fifth-Grader Wrote Three Fiction Novels

A library can be a magical place for an elementary school student, with opportunities to explore faraway lands and learn about new cultures.

Elijah Robertson, a Dallas fifth-grader, was so inspired by National School Library Month in April that he took it upon himself to write three adventure fiction novels for his school library at Clara Oliver Elementary School.

Saying he saw a lack of specific tales he wanted to read, he chose an e-book platform for self-publishing.

