Inspiration for Futuristic Dallas Home Drawn From Sci-Fi Movies

We have a must-see video of a futuristic home now on the market in Dallas.

Michael Shaun Jackson, of Acquiesce Design, built a house on Wateka Drive in Dallas near Love Field Airport that was recently listed for about $4 million.

The home has three bedrooms, three and a half baths, a theater and a lounge area. If you want to keep the Ferrari Tributo F8 Spider parked in the garage, you'll need to add $575,000 to the asking price, according to our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

Jackson told NBC 5 that his inspiration for the home came from several different things, one of which was the movie "Tron Legacy."

"I set out to make a home look like it was built in the year 2050, so I had to get real creative and try to imagine what that may look like," Jackson said. "Everything in the house is also very eco-friendly …. it doesn't cost much to heat or cool the home."

Jackson struggled to name just one favorite feature of the signature home, saying there were too many to list.

One of his goals in creating the home, Jackson said, was to inspire others to get creative and implement cutting-edge designs into home building.