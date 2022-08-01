Inside the UNT Dallas Law School's Lee Harvey Oswald Exhibit

The
UNT Dallas College of Law gave NBC 5 a tour of the historic features that have been saved for public access in the near future. Parts of the building were the old Dallas Police Headquarters and the place where Lee Harvey Oswald was shot by Jack Ruby.
UNT Dallas Law Center was Dallas City Hall until 1978 and portions were Dallas Police Headquarters until 2003. Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby were both jailed on the 5th floor here.
A 1956 addition to the Dallas City Hall building first housed Dallas Police Headquarters and Municipal Court. It is still Dallas Municipal Court today.
Garage door entrances like this on the south and north sides of the building lead to the basement level where prisoners were brought through the building. Jack Ruby evidently walked right down to the basement hallway where he fired the fatal shot that killed Lee Harvey Oswald as Oswald was being taken to the Dallas County Jail in November 1963. Security for high profile defendants is much different since then.
This is the display on the 5th floor of the UNT Dallas Law School with cells that were preserved. Both Lee Harvey Oswald and then Jack Ruby were jailed in the same high security cell. This area will NOT be open to the public to maintain safety for students.
Display posted outside the cell where Oswald and Ruby were jailed in 1963.
I spent a few seconds in this historic cell and that is long enough! I'm told there is no replacement for the old locking mechanism parts and I was happy to get out without closing the door!
This is the mug shot area on the 4th floor of the building. This will NOT be open to the public to keep students and the law school secure.
The historic display at the mug shot area that will NOT be open to the public.
A display in an area of the UNT Dallas Law School that will NOT be open to the public.
This is the 3rd flood interrogation room from the former Dallas Police portion of the building that will NOT be open to the public.
A closer view of the interview room that will NOT be open to the public.
Details about the 1963 questioning of Lee Harvey Oswald.
This is the former Dallas City Council Chambers in the Old Dallas City Hall building, now a UNT Dallas law school class room, NOT open to the public.
This is a mock courtroom in the UNT Dallas Law School that is NOT open to the public.
Basement hallway entrance to the UNT Dallas Law School display that may one day be open to the public. Images from 1963 are displayed on the wall.
Another view of the hallway display entering the historic exhibit at UNT Dallas Law School basement that may one day be open to the public.
Historic exhibit includes old radio and TV's
Interactive displays about the events of November 1963 with a map on the floor about locations. May eventually be open to the public.
Display depicting how suspect line ups were conducted in 1963 and how Oswald was paraded in front of cameras.
This is a recreation of the Dallas Police booking area with interactive computers that would not have been present in 1963.
This display about the actual shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald is in the exact spot where the shooting occurred in what was then a hallway. It may soon be open to the public.
The display transitions to a window that shows the actual basement garage area which no no longer be accessed. Oswald was to be taken to a waiting vehicle in the garage.