Injuries reported, delays expected as 18-wheeler fire continues to burn in Plano

A vehicle fire continues to burn on US-75 in Collin County on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire in the northbound lanes of the highway at Parker Road.

According to officials, minor injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Officials said the northbound lanes of 75 Central at Parker Road will be shut down while authorities respond to the crash.

Delays should be expected for drivers traveling northbound and southbound through the area, officials said.

North Texas drivers are recommended to take George Bush/190 and travel north from there until they pass Parker Road as they make their morning commutes.

According to officials, the cause of the crash is still being determined, and the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

