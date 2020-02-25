Injured Bobcat Spotted in Grapevine: Police

An injured bobcat was spotted north of Parr Park in Grapevine on Monday afternoon.

According to the Grapevine Police Department, the bobcat appeared to have stepped on an illegal foot trap, which was still attached to its leg.

Grapevine police are working with the game warden and neighboring agencies in order to safely capture the bobcat and assess its injury.

Police said that bobcats are not usually a public threat, but the bobcat in this case could become aggressive towards anyone who gets too close due to the severity of its injury.

According to police, anyone who sees the injured bobcat should not approach or try to help it.

Police are asking anyone who sees the bobcat to call 911 immediately.