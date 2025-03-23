Infant's body recovered 18 hours after car went into Trinity River, police say

An infant's body was recovered after a search effort when a car went into the Trinity River on Saturday evening, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said the infant's body was recovered from the river around 11:50 a.m. Sunday following rescue efforts Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:47 p.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle that had gone into the Trinity River at Beach Street and East Freeway. Call details revealed there was an infant and woman in the car.

When officers arrived they located the car and jumped into the water, according to a report from FWPD.

An adult female was pulled from the water and first responders started life-saving procedures. She was transported to the nearest hospital in critical condition, police say.

The fire department diving teams continued the search into Saturday evening, and pulled the vehicle from the water, but recovered no other victims. The search effort was then postponed until Sunday morning.

The dive teams returned to the search alongside the Texas Game Warden on Sunday. The FD also had their arson and bomb units flying drones to assist with the search.

Just before noon, the infant's body was recovered from the river. Police said the medical examiner is determining the cause of death and identity of the infant.

