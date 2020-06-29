Infant Dead After Dog Attack in Hunt County

An infant died from injuries sustained during a dog attack in Quinlan Monday, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office says.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 9900 block of Private Road 3820 for a dog bite call, where a deputy found an infant child who had "suffered major trauma" as a result of a dog attack.

“I am heartbroken over this whole matter and my thoughts and prayers are with the family tonight," Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said in a statement.

The child was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center, but did not survive due to the severity of the injuries, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said preliminary information showed that the child had gotten out of an enclosed yard without family members seeing and walked down a gravel road. The dog was able to get out of its yard and attacked the infant on the road, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is still ongoing, and an autopsy has been ordered.

A warrant for the seizure of the dog has been signed, and the dog is currently being held by a local animal control facility.