Increased Patrols Coming to Uptown Dallas

There's a new effort to address the recent surge in crime around the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas.

Uptown Dallas Inc. said Wednesday it contracted a security company to provide additional patrols around the neighborhood. Working alongside the Dallas Police Department, Tier One Security will have 16 hours of patrols seven days a week, the statement said.

The city's Office of Integrated Public Safety Solutions and Dallas PD are studying where crime is concentrated and putting together a strategy to address the problem areas, Uptown Dallas Inc. said.

While overall crime in Dallas is trending downwards, homicides and aggravated assaults are up nearly 10% citywide.

"The city’s support and partnership are vital to the success of this effort,” said Kathy Stewart, Uptown Dallas Inc. executive director.

The increased patrols will begin in the coming weeks. Additional details will be discussed at a virtual crime watch meeting on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.