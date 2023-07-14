Increased patrol at DFW Airport after reported car thefts

DFW Airport police are increasing patrols after reported vehicle thefts from airport property, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Anthony Frenette of Frisco said he parked his truck at the airport’s Terminal A parking garage last week. While on vacation, he received an email from Ram Connect overnight Wednesday stating the theft alarm on his truck had been triggered.

Initially, Frenette said he assumed someone might have bumped into his car. When he checked the camera installed on his truck, he saw a person wearing a surgical mask had broken in.

“About 11 seconds later, the camera went dead,” he said. “It felt like it was super invasive just to have somebody in your space and see it, as well. Overall, that was tough.”

Frenette is not alone. When Kate Team and her family returned home from a trip Wednesday afternoon, she said her new car was gone, as well. Team's family left it parked in the same parking garage as Frenette's.

Team immediately got in touch with police.

“I was trying to be calm and cool with my little kids right by. I was kind of like, 'Oh…does this happen a lot?' Guy was like, 'Yeah, you’re the fifth call today.' That’s when I was shocked. Like, wait. What do you mean?” she recalled.

A DFW Airport spokesperson did not clarify how many cases airport police are investigating or how thieves are getting away, but we are told in a statement:

“DFW Airport police are investigating reports of vehicle thefts occurring earlier this week on airport property and have increased patrols of these areas. The safety and security of travelers and employees is our top priority. DFW Airport is continually assessing and enhancing crime reduction strategies, both seen and unseen, across our 28-square-mile property. We continue to ask visitors and employees to 'see something, say something' when encountering any suspicious activity.”

Frenette said it doesn’t appear the person who stole his truck resorted to a forced entry.

“They didn’t break anything from what I can see,” he said. “I’m not sure what they’re using. I’m assuming it’s some sort of program that will unlock the car. That’s the other thing, I have Ram Connect on it that will tell me where it’s at, how many miles I have on it. That was disabled too.”

He and Team are sharing their stories, urging drivers to take as many precautions as they can to protect their property.

“I did everything right. I didn’t have my car keys in there. I was in a lit area by the elevator,” Team said. “It’s a pain. It’s an inconvenience. I’m thankful no one was hurt. I keep reminding myself that. There’s a lot worse things that could happen, it’s just a huge inconvenience. It’s a time sucker.”

Team said she said she is hopeful the airport will continue to enhance safety and security.

“I know they do have security. It’s just frustrating that this happened to multiple people. If it was just me, that would be one thing, but I’m afraid it’s going to happen again,” she said.