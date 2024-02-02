Inaugural president of TWU Dallas begins first day of school this week

Texas Woman's University has reached a new milestone this week.

Longtime nonprofit executive and community relations veteran, Monica Christopher, has been named the inaugural president of TWU Dallas.

Thursday marked her first day of school as staff, faculty, and students surprised her with a celebration and welcomed her to the latest endeavor for TWU.

The new chapter comes two years after Texas lawmakers approved the Denton-based university to become a system school in 2021. TWU became the seventh university system in the state.

It took 120 years for the women-focused university to finally reach the system status, which means its satellite campuses in Dallas and Houston are now considered its own schools with their own presidents. A search is still currently underway for a Houston campus president.

Christopher has 25 years of fundraising and nonprofit experience in Dallas, including a longtime stint as an executive at The Communities Foundation of Texas, a source for DFW philanthropy and the organization behind the annual North Texas Giving Day.

“Monica is an exceptional innovator and collaborator with a solid track record of successful fundraising and relationship building in Dallas, which will serve Texas Woman’s well in its quest to grow the Dallas campus,” Texas Woman’s Chancellor Carine Feyten said in a statement.

Despite not having an academic background, Christopher believes her deep roots in Dallas can help grow the campus into so much more.

"With the enrollment of 1,700 this spring, we feel like it's very realistic to double that in the next few years. The opportunities certainly exist. We just have to be really thoughtful and strategic about how we grow,” she said. "As I started conversations with Chancellor Feyten, she was very clear that she felt like for this position, they needed somebody who knows Dallas and who Dallas knows. Someone who has just built a lot of relationships over the years."

As president, Christopher will provide strategic leadership for the campus, which is located in the Southwestern Medical District and heavily focuses on medical majors. She will work with students, faculty, staff, and key stakeholders — including alumni, community members, business and industry leaders, legislators, and policymakers — to ensure Texas Woman’s is a key contributor to the higher education landscape in Dallas.

“Her Dallas roots run deep, and she has an extensive background working with boards, foundations, nonprofits, and corporations. With her leadership at Texas Woman’s ― Dallas and her partnership with other university and college leaders, I can see Dallas developing into even more of a destination city for those seeking higher education credentials,” Feyten added. “Monica demonstrates great passion for her work and exudes a polished, energetic professionalism.”

TWU's presence in Dallas dates back to 1954 when the nursing program was launched at Parkland Hospital. Since then, it has grown into T. Boone Pickens Institute of Health Sciences Dallas Center. With the help of the Dallas campus, Texas Woman’s contributed to the healthcare workforce in big ways – graduating an average of 2,000 nursing and allied health professionals each year. TWU has roughly 8,000 nursing alumni living and working in just the DFW area alone.

With a major shortage of workers in various healthcare careers post-pandemic, Christopher says further growth of the Dallas campus is crucial.

"We know as the population of this region grows, our health care needs will grow as well. And so all of the health care systems that serve this region need highly qualified and well-trained professionals to fill those roles,” she said.