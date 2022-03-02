In-Sync Exotics Announce New Additions Amidst Sanctuary's Leanest Months for Donations

In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center announced they received a purr-ific donation this week.

In-Sync officials say nine tigers, all involved in the entertainment industry, arrived on Monday, Feb. 28, and were voluntarily donated by Doug Terranova to the North Texas Sanctuary.

The picture purr-fect felines are believed to be in good health, but they will undergo checkups from In-Sync's veterinarian Dr. Cameron Ratliff and his team.

In-Sync's annual budget of over $1.2 million each year includes not only food, veterinary care, facility maintenance, staff salaries, utilities and more, but also a budget for a few new additions to the sanctuary each year.

"We're very grateful to be able to give these nine tigers their forever home," said Vicky Keahey, In-Sync's Founder and President. "But it's not often we get this many cats in at once, and with winter being our leanest months for donations already, this is more of a stretch than we expected."

In addition to the increased food budget, the new arrivals will all need to be spayed or neutered which will cost the sanctuary an additional $20,000.

If you would like to make a donation, visit https://www.insyncexotics.org/donate/.