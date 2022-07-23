In-Person Worship at Dallas Church Canceled After Bomb Threat

In-person worship services at the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas have been canceled after Dallas police confirmed the existence of a bomb threat, church officials confirmed in a press release.

In place of the in-person worship, a live stream will be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday morning on the church's website, YouTube and Facebook.

The 8:30 Chapel service and 10 a.m. Wood Street Worship will not be live streamed and all other scheduled programs on campus are also canceled this weekend.

Dallas Police investigated and determined there is no credible direct threat to the church. Still, church officials have moved forward with canceling the in-person event, ensuring public safety.

"The decision to cancel in-person worship was not easy. The identity of our church is defined by a generous and bold spirit of welcome," the church said in a statement. "Our bias has always been to follow the Way of Jesus by suspending judgment and extending grace. Still, our first priority as hosts is the safety of our guests, members and staff."