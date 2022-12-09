In-Custody Death Investigated in Denton

A person placed under arrest by Denton Police has died after an apparent medical episode while in custody.

According to the police department, shortly before midnight on Nov. 30 officers were giving a field sobriety test to a man they said had been driving on flat tires and crashed at a construction site on the 4100 block of Vintage Boulevard.

The man, identified by police as 46-year-old Andrew Louden, told police he had been drinking in Bowie and thought he was in Lewisville. Louden, police said, was unable to maintain his balance and was put into the back of a police car where he became unresponsive.

Medics transported Louden to a local hospital for treatment.

Denton Police said they were notified on Thursday that Louden, who was still in the hospital and still under arrest, had died.

"While Louden was pronounced deceased at the hospital, this is being investigated as an in-custody death due to him being under arrest at the time he was pronounced," police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said Louden died Wednesday, but a cause of death had not yet been determined.

The investigation into the in-custody death is ongoing and is being handled by the Texas Rangers. A concurrent internal investigation is underway by Denton Police.