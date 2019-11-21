In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Fort Worth Man Says He Was Scammed Into Signing Away His Home

A Fort Worth man claims he has been forced out of his home of nearly 20 years after he says he unknowingly signed away ownership. Click here to read more about this story.

South Dallas Neighbors Question North Dallas Megachurch Expansion

North Dallas megachurch Watermark has purchased an abandoned South Dallas Middle School for a ministry expansion. Some neighbors said Wednesday they felt ignored with a lack of information from Watermark. Click here to read more about this story.

Preparing Yourself for the Season of Sickness

It's the season of sickness and you can see it on the map. The latest flu numbers from the Centers for Disease Control show high activity flu levels in our region, with particularly high numbers of flu activity with our neighbors in Louisiana. Texas is currently listed on the map as having moderate levels of flu activity. Click here to read more about this story.

Fort Worth Considers Drying Human Waste to Make Better Fertilizer

Fort Worth's water department has a plan to dry treated human waste, make it into fertilizer and even sell it in stores -- and save $2 million per year. Click here to read more about this story.

Cowboys Serve Early Thanksgiving Meal at Salvation Army

The Dallas Cowboys served the team's annual early Thanksgiving Day meal at The Salvation Army in Dallas Tuesday. Click here to read more about this story.