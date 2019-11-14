In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Man Who Snatched 8-Year-Old Girl Off Fort Worth Street, Assaulted Her Gets Life Behind Bars

The man found guilty of kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl in front of her mother and later sexually assaulting the child will spend the rest of his life in prison.

New Figures Show Dallas Crime Continues to Rise

New crime figures presented to the Dallas City Council this week showed crime in the city continues to rise. Year to date through Sept. 30, the overall increase was 4.1%, with crimes against persons up 6.5%. Homicide was up 21.6% over the same time in 2018.

Hope for the Most Common Form of Dementia in Younger People

Remarkable strides are happening to help combat a disease that affects a group of people you may not expect. Frontotemporal dementia, FTD, is the number one form of dementia in people younger than 60. Unlike Alzheimer's disease, which affects the memory, FTD affects behavior and personality, making patients act in bizarre behaviors, sometimes becoming unrecognizable to their loved ones.

Pat Doney's Son Walks for the First Time

NBC 5's Pat Doney shot this inspirational video of his son, Hudson, walking for the first time. Hudson has cerebral palsy, but as you can see, that doesn't slow him down.

#SomethingGood: Boys Use Birthday Parties to Help Others

The Tarrant Area Food Bank got a big donation the other day when a family came in with boxes and boxes of food. Sam and Will Ferguson of Fort Worth rolled in a cart carrying a 105 pounds of food. All that food came at the request of Will. For his fifth birthday party, he asked guests to bring gifts of food that he could give to the food bank to help others.