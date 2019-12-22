In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Las Colinas Grandmother Murdered by Cable Man: Police

Police say an 83-year-old Las Colinas grandmother was murdered in her own home by her cable man. Betty Thomas was found on her living room floor with several stab wounds to the chest, according to an arrest affidavit. The suspect, Roy James Holden Jr. faces a capital murder charge, which could carry the death penalty.

Holiday Cheer Brings Risk of Disaster

The Lancaster Fire Department put on a live demonstration just for NBC 5 to show how quickly a Christmas tree in someone's living room can go up in flames. Within just 20 seconds, the entire tree was fully engulfed. Within four minutes, the decorations, curtains and presents in the display were burnt to a crisp. Officials stress the importance of practicing safety as well as having an evacuation plan.

Boy Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Santa

A North Texas boy's endearing letter to Santa has pulled on the heartstrings of people across the country. The 7-year-old's letter has captured the attention of many, both in its innocence and its honesty, in expressing the emotions children fleeing domestic violence often encounter as they face a new start.

Kidney Recipient and Donor Share Special Connection

A hairstylist became a hero for one North Texas woman. Andrea Newsom has been doing Shelly Wheaton's hair for nearly 20 years. A month ago, the women were wheeled into surgery at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth where Newson donated a kidney to Wheaton.

Dallas Nonprofit Donates 3,000 Stuffed Bears to Children’s Hospital

It started as a simple Christmas party with 75 friends getting together over cocktails, laughs and a goal of spreading holiday cheer, but this year The Teddy Bear Party collected 3,000 stuffed bears to give to children in the hospital this holiday season.