In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

3 Arrested, Suspected of Targeting Asian American Households

Plano police say a crime ring targeting Asian Americans is back. Police arrested three men over the weekend in connection with several home burglaries. To read more about this story, click here.

Weeks After Tornado, Cleanup Far From Over in Northwest Dallas

Three weeks after an EF-3 tornado devastated portions of Northwest Dallas, there is much work left to be done. To read more about this story, click here.

Former Dallas Cowboy David Irving Shares His Concerns With the NFL's Policy on Marijuana

David Irving walked away from what could have been a lucrative NFL career. He opens up about his decision and what it's costing him. To read more about this story, click here.

Holiday Hits, Week 2: A Look at the Hottest Toys of 2019 Under $25

Every Monday this month we take a look at a new category of toys that parents need to know about. This week, we are talking about holiday hits under $25. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: Crossing Guard 'Makes My Day'

Sometimes a smile and a wave is all it takes to improve someone's day. Tino Zaragoza apparently has that effect on people. Zaragoza, a former professional boxer as well as a football and baseball player at Southern Methodist University, is a crossing guard at Stonegate Elementary School in Bedford, so both before and after school he is out front of the building helping kids to cross busy Bedford Road. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.