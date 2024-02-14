Dallas

Improving daycare availability is the goal of two Dallas City Council measures approved Wednesday

Tax breaks approved for child care locations and new locations to be available with less city regulation

By Ken Kalthoff

Daycare received two boosts from the Dallas City Council Wednesday.

One measure is big tax breaks for childcare facilities. Childcare centers received a 100% city property tax abatement.

The original plan was 50% but State Senator Royce West, who helped get a state constitution amendment passed that allows the tax break, visited the city council Wednesday calling for 100%.

“Since 2020 we now have 27% less childcare facilities in the State of Texas,” West said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The money saved by operators must be used on lower fees for parents or higher wages for workers.

“It’s a no-brainer for our city to support a move that would directly impact so many families,” Councilman Adam Bazaldua said.

Councilman Omar Narvaez spoke of one city employee's family he met.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 2 hours ago

‘Kept me up all night': Witness shares story after seeing coyote attack boy

Ennis 2 hours ago

Ennis mother, son celebrate Valentine's Day from the heart

“She literally works in this building and every single dime she makes takes care of childcare and her husband’s salary takes care of the rest. I thought that was ridiculous,” Narvaez said.

Childcare advocates said the tax breaks could help more places stay in business to serve working families.

“Increasing access to childcare close to where families live will significantly enhance neighborhoods, provide quality environments for children and help parents get to work,” said Melanie Rubin with the North Texas Early Education Alliance.

A separate measure was aimed at expanding daycare locations for children and adults to single-family neighborhoods where businesses are forbidden to operate in Dallas now.

It was delayed from a scheduled December city council vote to allow more time for neighbor input.

“It’s a Trojan horse in a new package coming into our neighborhoods,” West Dallas resident Ronnie Mestas said.

Several residents voiced concerns about the new business use amid other homes.

“The traffic of parents, staff, Sysco trucks delivering groceries driving through and parking on neighborhood streets,” resident Karen Roberts said.  

The Dallas City Council approved a compromise allowing some additional zoning districts but keeping special use permit requirements in single-family neighborhoods that undergo city council review.

All adult or childcare facilities are still subject to state regulations that dictate staffing and other standards.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas CountyDALLAS CITY COUNCILchildcare
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us