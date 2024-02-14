Improving daycare availability is the goal of two Dallas City Council measures approved Wednesday

Daycare received two boosts from the Dallas City Council Wednesday.

One measure is big tax breaks for childcare facilities. Childcare centers received a 100% city property tax abatement.

The original plan was 50% but State Senator Royce West, who helped get a state constitution amendment passed that allows the tax break, visited the city council Wednesday calling for 100%.

“Since 2020 we now have 27% less childcare facilities in the State of Texas,” West said.

The money saved by operators must be used on lower fees for parents or higher wages for workers.

“It’s a no-brainer for our city to support a move that would directly impact so many families,” Councilman Adam Bazaldua said.

Councilman Omar Narvaez spoke of one city employee's family he met.

“She literally works in this building and every single dime she makes takes care of childcare and her husband’s salary takes care of the rest. I thought that was ridiculous,” Narvaez said.

Childcare advocates said the tax breaks could help more places stay in business to serve working families.

“Increasing access to childcare close to where families live will significantly enhance neighborhoods, provide quality environments for children and help parents get to work,” said Melanie Rubin with the North Texas Early Education Alliance.

A separate measure was aimed at expanding daycare locations for children and adults to single-family neighborhoods where businesses are forbidden to operate in Dallas now.

It was delayed from a scheduled December city council vote to allow more time for neighbor input.

“It’s a Trojan horse in a new package coming into our neighborhoods,” West Dallas resident Ronnie Mestas said.

Several residents voiced concerns about the new business use amid other homes.

“The traffic of parents, staff, Sysco trucks delivering groceries driving through and parking on neighborhood streets,” resident Karen Roberts said.

The Dallas City Council approved a compromise allowing some additional zoning districts but keeping special use permit requirements in single-family neighborhoods that undergo city council review.

All adult or childcare facilities are still subject to state regulations that dictate staffing and other standards.