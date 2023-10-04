The World of Barbie is coming to North Texas this November.

The experience features a life-size Barbie neighborhood inside the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas.

Tickets for the experience go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. They start at $34.50 for adults and $25.50 for children.

Guests can explore the Barbie Dreamhouse, complete with a patio and pool as well as the Barbie DreamCamper Van.

The World of Barbie also houses You Can Be Anything Doll Boxes, which give guests a chance to walk down a pink carpet and strike a pose in Barbie boxes.

There is also a neighborhood movie theater, a Barbie space shuttle, a Barbie TV network and a chance to customize your own Barbie.

World of Barbie

The experience was previously in Los Angeles and Toronto. Over 250,000 guests attended.

The experience anticipates high demand, according to a statement. You can join the waitlist ahead of the ticket release here.