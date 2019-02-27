Images from Dallas Mayoral Candidate Forum

Eight of the nine Dallas mayoral candidates, plus one write-in candidate, took part in a forum at a Far East Dallas elementary school Tuesday night.

9 photos
1/9
Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News
Albert Black Jr. and Miguel Solis talk at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.
2/9
Ken Kalthoff, NBC5 News
Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.
3/9
Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.
4/9
Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News
Alyson Kennedy answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.
5/9
Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News
Regina Montoya answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.
6/9
Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News
Scott Griggs answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.
7/9
Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News
Miguel Solis answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.
8/9
Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News
Albert Black Jr. answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.
9/9
Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News
Jason Villalba answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019.

More Photo Galleries

New gallery for article id 2271506
New gallery for article id 2271506
Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019
Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019
Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season
Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season
Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet
Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us