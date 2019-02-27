Images from Dallas Mayoral Candidate Forum Published at 11:39 am on February 27, 2019 Published at 11:39 am on February 27, 2019 Eight of the nine Dallas mayoral candidates, plus one write-in candidate, took part in a forum at a Far East Dallas elementary school Tuesday night. 9 photos 1/9 Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News Albert Black Jr. and Miguel Solis talk at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 2/9 Ken Kalthoff, NBC5 News Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 3/9 Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 4/9 Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News Alyson Kennedy answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 5/9 Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News Regina Montoya answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 6/9 Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News Scott Griggs answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 7/9 Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News Miguel Solis answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 8/9 Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News Albert Black Jr. answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 9/9 Victor Dominguez, NBC5 News Jason Villalba answers questions at the Dallas Mayoral Forum, Feb. 26, 2019. 0 More Photo Galleries New gallery for article id 2271506 Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019 Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet