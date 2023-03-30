‘I'm Very Proud of Her': Family Applauds Girl's Quick Thinking During Carbon Monoxide Scare

A Fort Worth family of six was rescued in the nick of time from carbon monoxide poisoning. In an exclusive interview with NBC 5, the 12-year-old girl who made the critical 911 call described the scary moments.

Three days following the incident, there is laughter and joy inside the home. They realize the close call on Monday could’ve changed everything.

Carbon monoxide seeped into the home in Fort Worth from a car running in the garage.

Jaziyah Parker, 12, the oldest of her siblings, jumped into action when it mattered most.

“I was in my room, and I was laying down and my sister came in and said, ‘something is wrong with momma’ and so I grabbed my phone and I went in there,” Parker said.

Her mother was already showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Her eyes were closed and she was shaking and making noises,” she said.

Jaziyah’s call to 911 and description of her mother’s condition prompted a swift response from Fort Worth firefighters who were able to save her mother and all five children.

Jaamal Wiley, the godfather of one of the children, said he’s proud of the little girl he’s watched grow up.

“She immediately knew to call for help and I'm very proud of her for doing that. She saved by godbaby and her entire family,” said Wiley.

Wiley said he’s not surprised, though, that the big sister in the family would make sure everyone was OK.

“She’s excellent,” he said. “She in sixth grade, loves to go to school, used to be a cheerleader, a very smart, intelligent young lady.”

Carbon monoxide, sometimes referred to as CO, is an odorless, colorless and poisonous gas that is undetectable by human senses and can be fatal under periods of prolonged exposure.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, it is recommended that all homes install a carbon monoxide detector near bedrooms. The batteries should be checked every six months and the units should be replaced every five years. They are designed to signal an alert before carbon monoxide levels reach a dangerous threshold, giving people ample time to move into fresh air.