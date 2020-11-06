Illegal Boots, Belt Made From Sea Turtles Seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Dallas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists have intercepted three pairs of boots made from sea turtles and an arapaima in Dallas.

The boots are prohibited and restricted items before they enter the United States, and they are violations of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a belt made from sea turtles was also found in the shipment.

“It is not surprising the various items our officers and agriculture specialists encounter when examining international cargo,” said Dallas CBP Port Director Timothy Lemaux. “In this year alone, our officers and agriculture specialists found a growing number of marijuana shipments, luxury counterfeit footwear and now boots made from endangered species. Regardless of the item, if it is illegal, restricted or prohibited, then our teams of officers and agriculture specialists are on the hunt for it.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists coordinated with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services who confirmed the items were schedule I and II violations of CITES as well as a violation of the Lacey Act.

The boots and belt were seized by officials, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.