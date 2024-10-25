Igo seeks increase of officer recruitment statewide to work at Dallas PD

Dallas’ new interim police chief says one of his goals is to recruit more officers to the department from across the state.

As Michael Igo steps into the top leadership position at Dallas PD, he wants to continue the momentum built by Eddie Garcia – and talks about the challenges facing the department.

For a 33-year career Dallas police officer, that many in the department told us would be ready day one for the job, Michael Igo shared with us on day six as interim police chief, what he looks for in leadership.

“To be an effective police chief you’ve got to be a good communicator,” Igo said.

Igo counts his experience too, which includes stints in just about every division of DPD, most recently as executive assistant chief under Garcia, as key to what he sees his primary role is now; keeping Dallas’ downward violent crime trend continuing.

Igo says the violent crime reduction plan implemented three years ago by his predecessor – Eddie Garcia will continue.

“I am not looking to change our violent crime plan,” Igo told NBC 5. “I have regular discussions with the criminologists from UTSA.”

“It’s a plan that’s working, it’s effective, we have 53 less victims of homicide (to date vs 2023) as of the end of last month. I will continue to have those discussions, if we need to make changes, I’ll make changes with my violent crime team.”

When it comes to police staffing, Igo says the department met its goal of hiring 250 officers this year, with the same goal in place for 2025.

The challenge is sustaining the momentum while working to keep officers, especially those with less than five years of service, from leaving for other departments.

"I am looking at different ways, obviously, to recruit," Igo said. "I want to do a better job in this state and the DFW Metroplex area for recruiting.”

“We’re at a point in this department where we’re getting a little more senior on the upper end and a little more younger on the front end,” Igo said. “So, yes, it is sustainable but I’m going to find creative ways and we’re looking at ways to keep our officers here a little bit longer.”

As for how long he might serve in the interim role, Igo says for as long as the department needs. And while he admits he’s in the role sooner than he might’ve imagined, he’s confident his experience that placed him in the position, will sustain him.

Igo adds he doesn’t know if he will apply for the job full-time yet but in the meantime says he looks forward to connecting with more of the public, many of who might be meeting him for the first time too.

“(I want them to know) that I care about the city, I care about what happens in our communities, I want to make sure we’re doing the best job we can policing for all of our communities, and I love this department,” Igo said.